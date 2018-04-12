DigitalPrice (DP) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $3,373.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 26,819,625 coins and its circulating supply is 19,319,624 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

