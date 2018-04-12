Dimecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $23,235.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $23,235.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00056129 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001415 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003976 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoin.com.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

