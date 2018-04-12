Dimecoin Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $14,287.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056852 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001520 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003829 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001391 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoin.com.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

