Dinastycoin (DCY) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $706,030.00 and $706.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000558 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2016. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,583,915,072 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.