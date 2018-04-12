Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.26

Press coverage about Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diodes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.502764316385 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,411. Diodes has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.65, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.62 million. Diodes had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,807,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $82,663.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $672,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.26” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/diodes-diod-receiving-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.