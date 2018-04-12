Reviewing Directview (DIRV) and EXFO (EXFO)

Directview (OTCMKTS: DIRV) and EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Directview and EXFO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 N/A EXFO 0 4 1 0 2.20

EXFO has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Given EXFO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EXFO is more favorable than Directview.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Directview and EXFO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview $460,000.00 0.57 -$4.76 million N/A N/A EXFO $243.30 million 0.86 $850,000.00 $0.21 18.10

EXFO has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of EXFO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EXFO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and EXFO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview -293.43% N/A -216.09% EXFO -2.18% 4.50% 3.38%

Volatility & Risk

Directview has a beta of -8.17, indicating that its stock price is 917% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXFO has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EXFO beats Directview on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Directview Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc. provides security systems and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates within Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division designs and installs surveillance systems, digital video recording and services. The Video Conferencing Services division provides teleconferencing services. It offers several service options to protect and maintain each company’s security investment which includes a customized security system. The company was founded on October 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters. The company also provides field network testing products, including FTB Ecosystem test tools; FTB platforms; test function virtualization solutions; transport and datacom solutions designed to address DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH, carrier Ethernet, testing needs; optical instruments; copper access/triple-play handheld instruments to assess the quality of access network physical layer and performance of multiplay services; mobile broadband tools to meet mobile telecom network test challenges; and wireless network testing solutions. In addition, it offers service assurance platforms, fiber network monitoring and management solutions, and remote network monitoring solutions; and solutions for FTTx access networks and metro/core networks, as well as technical support, instrument, and system services. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and others. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

