Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (TYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00447.

Shares of NYSEARCA TYD opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $47.36.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

