DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES to Issue Special Dividend of $0.07 (LBJ)

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of BMV LBJ opened at $40.24 on Thursday. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a one year low of $417.12 and a one year high of $689.28.

