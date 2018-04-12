Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:LABD opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/direxion-daily-sp-biotech-bear-3x-shares-labd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

