Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

UTSL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

