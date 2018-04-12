Direxion Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares Announces Special Dividend of $0.02 (MIDZ)

Direxion Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDZ opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Direxion Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

