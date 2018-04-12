Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Announces Special Dividend of $0.03 (RUSS)

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:RUSS) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

