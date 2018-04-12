Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.97% of Zumiez worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zumiez by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,791 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,991 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 423,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,942. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $631.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 24,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,643. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn-sells-2642-shares-of-zumiez-inc-zumz-updated-updated-updated.html.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.