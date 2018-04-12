David W. Nelms Sells 30,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $2,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25,507.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

