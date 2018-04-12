Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,507.02, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,440.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,962,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 81,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 344,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

