Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 84.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,913 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $76,302,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 71.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 826,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,135,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,962,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,063,552.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,160 shares in the company, valued at $49,986,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,507.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

