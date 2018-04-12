DISH Network (DISH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DISH Network earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.27178914879 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 981,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,304.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen set a $54.00 target price on shares of DISH Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,190 shares of company stock worth $279,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DISH Network (DISH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/dish-network-dish-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.