district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Cap of $39.57 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. district0x has a market capitalization of $39.57 million and $5.27 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Gate.io, Liqui and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00794290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00039956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00161485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ChaoEX, Binance, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui and OKEx. It is not possible to buy district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

