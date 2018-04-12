Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,246. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.74.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in October 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp.

