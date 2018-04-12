Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price

Press coverage about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 47.6582502425146 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.79. Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. sell-side analysts forecast that Dixie Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

DXYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

