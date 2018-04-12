DLH (DLHC) and Kforce (KFRC) Financial Review

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of DLH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. DLH does not pay a dividend. Kforce pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DLH and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kforce 0 2 2 0 2.50

DLH presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Kforce has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given DLH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DLH is more favorable than Kforce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLH and Kforce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $115.66 million 0.61 $3.28 million $0.27 22.04 Kforce $1.36 billion 0.53 $33.28 million $1.57 17.48

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. Kforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 0.09% 10.06% 5.18% Kforce 2.45% 29.84% 10.21%

Risk & Volatility

DLH has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kforce beats DLH on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas, such as information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

