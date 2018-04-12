DMarket Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. DMarket has a total market cap of $18.86 million and $712,218.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00808561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.