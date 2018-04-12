Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shares of DNHBY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 28,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,477. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31,891.88, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Dnb Asa will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/dnb-asa-dnhby-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, installment loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dnb Asa (DNHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.