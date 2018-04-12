Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Stock Price

Media stories about DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DNP Select Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.8331461616912 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 380,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,478. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

