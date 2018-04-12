Dole Food (DOLE) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Dole Food Company Inc (NYSE:DOLE) debt fell 1.5% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.25. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Dole Food Company Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

