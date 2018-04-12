OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,032,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,316,000 after buying an additional 1,902,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,355,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,475,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,260,000 after purchasing an additional 253,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42,674.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In related news, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $214,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,679 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $199,987.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

