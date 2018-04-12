Insider Selling: Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS) VP Sells 16,853 Shares of Stock

Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) VP Daniel Buron sold 16,853 shares of Domtar Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $775,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,454.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Domtar Paper stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,336. Domtar Paper Inc has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,764.95, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Domtar Paper (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Domtar Paper had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. Domtar Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Domtar Paper Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Domtar Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Domtar Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar Paper by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Domtar Paper by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domtar Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Domtar Paper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Domtar Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Domtar Paper in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domtar Paper from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Domtar Paper from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domtar Paper from an “equal” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/domtar-corp-ufs-vp-daniel-buron-sells-16853-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Domtar Paper

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.