Donegal Group (DGICB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4517942650055 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:DGICB traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $438.49, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.76. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.55 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

