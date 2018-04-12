Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dorchester Minerals earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.2782355465522 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 10,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,879. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.53, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 67.07%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DMLP shares. BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $63,506.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,497.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,865 shares of company stock worth $502,241 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

