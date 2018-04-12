Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DEI. Barclays raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 151,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,041.64, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $209.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

