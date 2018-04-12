Downing THREE VCT (LON:DP3F) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

Downing THREE VCT (LON:DP3F) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Downing THREE VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DP3F opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Thursday. Downing THREE VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.85).

