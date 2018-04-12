Doyle Wealth Management Sells 3,325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $103,278.19, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

