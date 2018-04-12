DPAY One Day Trading Volume Tops $105.00 (CRYPTO:DPAY)

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. DPAY has a total market capitalization of $60,448.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPAY has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031896 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014258 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00108781 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022579 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00035853 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00455983 BTC.

DPAY Coin Profile

DPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

Buying and Selling DPAY

DPAY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase DPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPAY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPAY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.