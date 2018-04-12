Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPS. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE DPS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,630.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

