SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. 640,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,882. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21,630.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.10%.

DPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

