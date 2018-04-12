DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($72.22) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.11 ($97.67).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €1.55 ($1.91) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €77.20 ($95.31). The stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a twelve month high of €107.00 ($132.10).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

