Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Receives C$12.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE:DRG.UN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 446,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,609. Dream Global REIT has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$13.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

