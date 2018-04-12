DSW (DSW) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

DSW (NYSE:DSW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,796.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DSW in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DSW in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DSW in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DSW in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

