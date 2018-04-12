DTE Energy (DTE) Given News Impact Score of 0.13

News articles about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5126563223974 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo raised DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 609,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,224. DTE Energy has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,577.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

