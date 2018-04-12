DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

Media coverage about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2062400854423 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,670. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $18,577.11, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.50 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $135,400.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

