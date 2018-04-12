Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. (DUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DUC stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. Company Profile

There is no company description available for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond.

