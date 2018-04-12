TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 16,646 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,314.86, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $101.17 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

