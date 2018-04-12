Dunelm Group Plc Plans None Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

DNLMY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,585.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

