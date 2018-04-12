Financial Comparison: Dycom Industries (DY) vs. Its Rivals

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Water, sewer, & utility lines” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dycom Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dycom Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 1 9 0 2.90 Dycom Industries Competitors 23 171 346 9 2.62

Dycom Industries presently has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. As a group, “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies have a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Dycom Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.07 billion $23.66 million N/A Dycom Industries Competitors $2.53 billion $68.00 million 25.71

Dycom Industries has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 5.08% 18.67% 6.58% Dycom Industries Competitors 2.15% 10.67% 4.39%

Summary

Dycom Industries beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

