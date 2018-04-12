Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Receives $13.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 79,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,394. The company has a market cap of $366.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.99%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters.

