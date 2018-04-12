1,177 Shares in 3M (MMM) Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after buying an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,619,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,599,000 after purchasing an additional 318,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $214.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $129,211.59, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 12-month low of $188.62 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 8,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/dynasty-wealth-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-1177-3m-mmm-updated.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.