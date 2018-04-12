UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 498,635 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,147.27, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.84. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 29,099.08%. equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David F. Novack sold 34,214 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $565,215.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 2,121 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $38,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,444 shares of company stock valued at $865,906 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

