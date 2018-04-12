Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 408,712 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Clearbridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,335,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,541,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,828,000 after buying an additional 349,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,058,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider David F. Novack sold 2,121 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $38,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 16,109 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $262,576.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,444 shares of company stock valued at $865,906. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVAX opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,147.27, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.84. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 29,099.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

