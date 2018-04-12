Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.58, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/dynex-capital-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-dx-updated-updated.html.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.