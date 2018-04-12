HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank set a €104.60 ($129.14) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($116.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting €79.20 ($97.78). 673,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 52-week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

